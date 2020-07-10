PDP Expands South-west Zonal Caretaker Committee

By Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the expansion of the recently constituted South West Zonal Caretaker Committee (SWZCC) of the party.

The approval of the expansion by the NWC, according to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, was in pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Ologbondiyan said that the additional members of the SWZCC are Mr. Julius Akinsola (Oyo); Mr. Martins Olutade Abiloye (Ondo); Mr. Kazeem Adio (Osun) and Mr. Mustapha Sikiru (Ogun).

He said that the caretaker committee would pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the party’s constitution.

The NWC repeated its call on all leaders and members of the party in the zone to continue to work in harmony, especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo State for a successful governorship election in September.