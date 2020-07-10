COVID-19: UK to Resume Visa Applications in Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said it will soon begin to receive visa applications from Nigerians willing to travel to the United Kingdom.

The commission noted that Nigerians hoping to visit the UK could do so once international flights resume in Nigeria.

The federal government had in March shut the country’s airspace to domestic and international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, domestic flights resumed on Wednesday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the British High Commission in Abuja said visa application centres, which were initially suspended due to the pandemic would reopen “when it is safe to do”.

The statement read, “We know there are many Nigerian nationals hoping to travel to the UK when flights resume, both for employment and to see family members.

“UKVI are working closely with TSL contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centres that were suspended due to COVID-19.

“UK visa application centres are reopening in phased manner globally when it is safe to do so and when we can operate an effective service.

“TSL contact are putting appropriate measures in place and working hard to reopen in Nigeria. We will share details of when VACs will reopen soon.”