Senators Eulogise Osinowo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senators took turns wednesday to eulogise the late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who was described as an asset to the ninth Senate by its President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Lawal stated this at a valedictory session held for the late chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry, which was attended by his widow, three children and some members of the House of Representatives.

The Senate president, in his tribute, described Osinowo, 64, as a diligent and hardworking senator, who within one year of being in the Senate, contributed a lot to legislative duties in the upper chamber.

He stated that the late Lagos East senator, who died on June 15, 2020, left a very deep impression that he was a friendly, jovial and unassuming person, even though he accomplished so much.”

Lawan described the deceased as a very religious person, whose experience as a legislator made him a valuable asset to the ninth Assembly.

According to the Senate president, “I would later come to know how influential and deep-rooted he was in Lagos politics particularly.

“When we were to appoint the leadership of committees, because of what I came to know about his background, I thought he was going to be an asset to the Senate Committee on Marine.

“For proper and effective oversight, someone with his background would definitely bring value to the activities of the committee. So, in addition to being the chairman of the Committee on Industries, he was also vice chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport.”

Earlier in his motion to kick-start the valedictory session, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, gave a profile of the life of the deceased.

He said: “Senator Osinowo started active politics in the Second Republic when the late MKO Abiola was the state Chairman of the then ruling party, National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

“He was the chairman of the youth wing of the party. Senator Osinowo was a member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), and he played a prominent role in the development and success of the party as well as the election of Abiola which was annulled.

“He participated fully in the struggle for actualisation of June 12 mandate that led to his detention with Abiola and other progressives throughout the regime of late Gen. Sanni Abacha.”

On his part, Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, said: “The American playwright, Ernest Hemingway, said ‘Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how the person lived and how he died that distinguishe one person from the other.

“And so I concur with the Senate leader, who has reeled out everything about our dear friend and colleague, Osinowo.”