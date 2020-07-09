PDP Govs, Ex-minister Felicitate with Okowa at 61

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, yesterday felicitated with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as he marked his 61st birthday.

The governors in a statement by the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambawul, hailed Okowa on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum

According to the statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, the governos told the Delta State governor that: “We convey the best wishes and good tidings from the PDP Governors’ to you on this memorable occasion.

“We pray for God’s healing hands upon you and your family,” the governors said.

“You have been a focused and determined leader of men, a peace loving, humble, committed and steadfast leader who has transformed the socio-economic and political fortunes of Delta State through the SMART agenda.

On his part, Gbagi, in a statement released yesterday in Abuja, commended Okowa for his selfless efforts in the creation of wealth and jobs in Delta State through his industrialisation and economic programmes.

He noted that the re-election of the governor was an indication of the level of trust and appreciation by the people of Delta State to the five point (SMART) agenda of the Okowa-led administration.

“I rejoice with His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, on this auspicious occasion of his 61st birthday.

“The tremendous support, which he enjoys from Deltans, speaks of their belief in his visionary agenda that has in no small way repositioned the State for greatness.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health to enable him provide good leadership for the people of Delta State in the coming years,” Gbagi said.