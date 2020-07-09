PACE, Stanbic IBTC Introduce HiFL Masterclass Series

Raheem Akingbolu

PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, organisers of Higher Institutions Football League, has announced the introduction of the Masterclass Series as a part of efforts aimed at creating more opportunities for its stakeholders across board, particularly journalists, sports lovers, and students in the varsity space.

According to the partners, the #HiFLMasterClass Series is a sequence of online sessions created to grow and empower critical HiFL stakeholders, which includes sports and non-sports enthusiasts. Aside from matters affecting sports and its development in Nigeria, the promoters also stated that the masterclasses will provide participants with timely insights on making other critical life decisions, which may have major influences on the path to success. The sessions are being organised in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC.

Speaking on the collaboration, Head, Global Markets at Stanbic IBTC, Sam Ocheho, stated that beyond further reinforcing the company’s commitment to collegiate sports in Nigeria, the Masterclasses would propel the participants, especially the youths to chart the proper course to accomplishing their dreams.

“These are critical times and it is only important that we all take opportunities that are provided by the current dynamics to enhance our lives generally. As a financial institution, we are concerned about how people can safeguard their financial future in uncertain times such as we are experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic. It must also be noted that with a youthful population such as ours, how we engage this vibrant segment of our populace is critical to what the future holds for our dear nation as we harness the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution. Therefore, we will always support initiatives such as the HiFL Masterclass to provide easy access to an inclusive education that would promote lifelong learning opportunities for Nigerian youths” Ocheho narrated.

Some of the sessions include safeguarding your financial future in uncertain times to be facilitated by Obinna Lewis-Asonye, Zonal Head, Micro Pension and Agency at Stanbic IBTC, how to make a career in talking sports by ace SuperSports presenter, Mozez Praiz, navigating media relations in sports by Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye among others. The sessions will hold from July 1 to August 5, 2020.

According to the Chief Operating Officer at PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Olamide Adeyemo, the HiFL Masterclass Series will extend the reach and scope of the league beyond its current base even as the company considers exploring the series on radio and television in the nearest future. “With the HiFL Masterclass series, we are building future leaders”, Adeyemo noted.