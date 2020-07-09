No Date Yet for Payment of Arrears of Military Pension, Says Board

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wednesday said there was no fixed date yet for the payment of arrears of pension owed retired military personnel.

It urged pensioners to disregard rumours making the rounds that a date was fixed by the board for payment of the three months’ areas of salaries.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal, said the Major General Ahmadu Bala Adamu-led board was working to assiduously to pay the balance of the arrears.

“The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners to disregard, in totality, the rumours making the rounds in the media, that a specific date has been fixed for the proposed payment of three months balance of arrears to pensioners by the MPB.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the MPB wishes to state unequivocally that no particular date has been fixed for the payment yet,” it said.

The statement said the Chairman of the Board, Major General Ahmadu Bala Adamu and his team were working tirelessly and continuously liaising with appropriate agencies to ensure the prompt payment of the remaining three months of arrears in furtherance of the federal government’s resolve to improve the welfare of military pensioners in the country.

“Accordingly, the MPB hereby implores all military retirees to continue to support the board as it continues to ensure that all retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) get their deserved entitlements.

“Finally, retirees are encouraged to always stick to the established official means of communication provided by the board for authentic information”.