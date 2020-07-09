Nasarawa Attorney General Tests Positive for Covid-19

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Mr. Yahaya Ahmed, confirmed Kana’s health status to THISDAY in a telephone interview in Lafia, the state capital, Thursday.

He said: “I can confirm that. However he is in self isolation at home and is in a stable and clear condition. We are taking care of him.”

The Attorney General is a member of the state Taskforce on Covid-19 who was reported to be conscious of the pandemic by observing its safety rules like daily wearing of mask, washing of hands and usage of hand sanitizer.