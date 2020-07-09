Muslim Group to Equip 1,500 Persons with Leadership Skills

Leading Islamic society Nasrul–lahi—li Fatih (NASFAT) has announced the birthing of HAVEK Leadership Academy to train 1,500 young leaders in its first year and 1,000,000 by the end of its 10th year of operations in 2030.

The academy has been established to teach leadership skills, address mindset issues as well as develop exceptional leaders based on sound Islamic values and ethics.

HAVEK, crafted from Haven of Knowledge, is an incorporated entity focused on developing minds based on Islamic leadership principles and is expected to bridge the gap of non-availability of Islamic ethics, values and culture-based leadership schools and programmes in Nigeria.

According to the pioneer Chair of HAVEK, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, the academy is a deliberate initiative of NASFAT aimed at honing and producing responsible young leaders based on global best practice and Islamic principles in governance, ethics and values for a very desirous future that guarantees sustainable and impactful leadership.

Speaking further, Yusuf mentioned that HAVEK is guaranteed and envisioned to integrate a combined curriculum of management, leadership development, missionary, entrepreneurship, citizenship and vocational training skills towards breeding well-grounded, resourced, committed, diligent and God-fearing leaders for the future. It is hoped that HAVEK will soon become the most respected leadership development academy in Nigeria and beyond, following in the footsteps of NASFAT

The academy is reported to have an ambition of training 1,500 young leaders in its first year and 1,000,000 by the end of its 10th year of operations in 2030 through its various virtual and offline programmes including certificate courses, seminars, workshops, conferences, periodicals, articles, journals and book readings focused on Leadership and Islamic ethics.