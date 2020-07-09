Liverpool vs Burnley, LaLiga, Serie A Live on GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend.

The games scheduled to hold from 10-12 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

On Friday, LaLiga leaders, Real Madrid will host Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The game will be aired live at 9pmon SuperSport Select 2 and 4.

Los Blancos currently have a four-point lead over their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, atop the league table and manager Zinedine Zidane knows his team just have to win the encounter plus their remaining three games to become the Spanish champions for the second time in three years. However, Alaves are fighting for their own survival in the league and manager Asier Garitano will be hoping his team stun their more illustrious opponents to move up from their current 16th position.

Also on Friday, Fulham host Cardiff City at Craven Cottage in an EFL Championship encounter. The game kicks off at 8:15pmon SuperSport Select 3.

Saturday’s football broadcast begins with the new Premier League champions, Liverpool hosting Burnley at Anfield. The game will be aired live at 3pmon SuperSport Select 2.

Although they have already being crowned champions, The Reds still have a lot to play for as they aim to dismantle the 100-point record set by Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season, and manager Jurgen Klopp has now made the task a priority for his charges. On the other hand, Burnley are in for a shout for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot as they are only four points away from the spot, and manager Sean Dyche will continue to motivate his lean squad to battle until the very end.

Also on the same day, Serie A champions, Juventus, will continue their match towards a ninth consecutive title when they host Atalanta at the Juventus Stadium. The match will be broadcast at 8:45pmon SuperSport Select 5.

The Old Lady missed the chance to increase their lead atop the league table to 10 points after their shock 2-4 loss to AC Milan. Maurizo Sarri’s men, however, have an opportunity to maintain or increase their seven-point advantage over their closest rivals, Lazio, with seven games to go. Meanwhile, Atalanta have continued their superb form under manager Gian Piero Gasperini and are in line to repeat their last season success of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

La Liga’s final fixture for Saturday sees Atletico Madrid host Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano. The game will be aired live at 9pmon SuperSport Select 4.

Los Rojiblancos, managed by Diego Simeone, are battling to clinch the third position and seal qualification for the UEFA Champions League, while 14th-placed Real Betis are hoping to gain more points to avoid being dragged in the relegation battle.

Games to be broadcast on Sunday include the La Liga fixture between Leganes and Valencia at 6:30pmon SuperSport Select 4, and a blockbuster between Napoli and the rejuvenated AC Milan at 8:45pmon SuperSport Select 5.