Ikeja Electric Nabs Mother, Daughter for Energy Theft

Two residents of Fatokun Street in Abule Taylor, Off Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos, have been arraigned before Ogba Magistrate Court for energy theft under the Ikeja Electric(IE)’s network.

The duo of Latefat Shofidiya, 65 and Ekundayo Taiwo, 40 were nabbed, after initially absconding from their residence, for stealing power supply by illegally tapping from a source and passing it underground for more than a hundred metres, right into their home.

They were arraigned before Magistrate Ogunsanmi of Ogba Magistrate Court 2, on a three-count charge bothering on conspiracy to commit felony punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State; unlawful tampering with the private property of Ikeja Electric Plc. contrary and punishable under Section 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State; and unlawful underground connection of electricity punishable under Section 52 of the Lagos State Electric Power Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts and were granted bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in the like sum. Address of sureties to be verified by court officials. They were consequently remanded pending the perfection of the bail conditions and the case was adjourned to 12th August, 2020 for hearing.

While commenting on the issue, Ikeja Electric’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue pointed out that energy theft was a major challenge bedeviling the power sector. According to him, “apart from the illegality and the negative impact of the activity on the bills of neighbors, it is also a major safety threat. That is why we deploy legal means to address the anomaly”

He advised customers to desist from acts that are inimical to the progress of the sector and habits that can hamper excellent service deliver. He also commended the security agencies for providing dependable support and for the role they play in protecting IE infrastructure against theft and vandalism.