Gunmen Kill Two Naval Officers in Kogi

By Ibrahim Oyewlae

Barely six days after a Army Captain, GSM Abubakar, was gruesomely murdered by suspected kidnappers along Lokoja- Okene highway , suspected gunmen have killed two naval officers, a male and female, again in Kogi state.

The incident occured at about 6.00 on Thursday evening along Lokoja – Okene Highway when the suspected gunmen shot the duo in their Sienna Toyota van.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP, Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the incident said that the two naval officers were killed along Okene -Lokoja Highway on Thursday evening.

Ayuba explained said he had depatched operatives of the command to the scene of the incident to ascertain details of where the the victims were coming from and where they were heading to before the incident.

The Commissioner of Police said that the details of the incident could not be ascertined immediately, stressing that findings would be made public later.

It would be called that Captain GSM Abubakar was killed by suspected kidnappers on the highway in Kogi State while his mother, wife and children were abducted by the gunmen.

The whereabouts of the late Army officer’s mother , wife and children are unknown as at the time of filing this report .

Abubakar who was attached to 353 Atillery Ojo cantoment was going for his official decoration following his new promotion when the incident happened on Sunday .