Emzor Partners Foundation to Fight Drug Abuse

Dike Onwuamaeze

One of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies, the Emzor Pharmaceuticals Limited (EPL), is collaborating with the Freedom Foundation in a strategic partnership that is geared toward the rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse.

The EPL said the partnership was in commemoration of this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking and would be used to consciously educate the public on the dangers of abusing drugs in a society.

Tagged “Better Knowledge for Better Care”, the emphasis is on the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

The Marketing Manager of EPL, Mr. Kunle Faloye, said the pharmaceutical company is committed to ensuring that the society is free of drug abuse and that people are constantly aware of the dangers of abusing drugs.

Faloye said: “We are aware of the dangers of drug abuse in our society today and it’s unfortunate that it has eaten so deep into society that it is now a norm.

“As an organisation, we will continuously educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse and enlighten other stakeholders on what is expected of them. The fight against drug abuse is a collective one and we are happy to lead the charge.”

He said that Emzor has always remained in the fore front of the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria, adding that the company mobilised more than 2000 secondary school students in 2018 with its Emzor Wellness Club campaign that was tagged “Students Unite Against Drug Abuse,” to sensitise teenagers on the need to shun drug abuse.