AIG Partners NESG to Fund Incident, Response Tracker against COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has partnered with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the federal government to fund the building of a COVID-19 Incidence and Resource Tracker, Dashboard and Predictive Analytic Platform to assist in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The analytical platform solution is expected to provide a robust, up-to-date database of federal and sub-national resource and availability requirements for the COVID-19 response, based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended resource specifications on packages for COVID-19.

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola said: “Once deployed, the systems platform will provide a national and sub-national inventory management system that gives visibility of what is procured, in-stock and out-of-stock across the federal and state testing, treatment and isolation centres.

“The real-time data provided will enable government, the private sector, international organisations and other donors to mobilise more effectively in providing the critical human and material resources needed to support the country’s response to the pandemic.”

On May 19, 2020, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which is constituted by heads of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government endorsed the partnership between AIG and NESG for the development of the systems platform, which is equally deployed in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors Forum.

The Director of AIG, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said: “Beyond improving the transparency, accountability and governance of national resources co-sourced from public, private and development sectors towards the COVID-19 response, the Predictive Analytic Model embedded in the Platform will enable the PTF on COVID-19, and the NCDC predict and project the rate of infections, deaths and consequent resource requirements. This is key for the future of Nigeria’s COVID-19 response”.