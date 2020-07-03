Newly Promoted Serie AClub Interested in Mikel

Newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Benevento are the latest club linked with a move for Chelsea and Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel.

Transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio writes on his websitethat Benevento are interested in signing the former Super Eagles captain who is currently a free agent after parting company with Trabzonpor due to coronavirus fears in March.

The Sorcerersas the club is called by their fans have started rebuilding their squad ahead of their return to the Serie A and are on the brink of confirming the capture of Lille star Loic Remy, who previously wore the colours of Chelsea.

Former Porto star Juan Manuel Iturbe and Germany World Cup winner Andrè Schurrle are also on the radar of Benevento with a view to a transfer.

Brazilian teams Botafogo and Sport Club Internacional were earlier mooted as possible destinations for Mikel but nothing has come of it so far.

The two-time World Cupper called time on his international career with the Super Eagles after last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.