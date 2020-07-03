In Peace Drive, APC Caretakers Meet Tinubu, Akande, Others

PDP screens Ondo deputy gov, eight others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) thursday reached out to two leaders of the party in the South-west, Senator Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, as part of efforts to resolve the crises in the party.

The committee, chaired by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, first met with Akande at his country home in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, and few hours later, the delegation was in Lagos to see Tinubu at his Ikoyi home.

The meeting came just as the party raised a 49-member committee, headed by Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to lead the campaign for the election of its candidate, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

Also, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thursday screened nine people, including Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ajayi Agboola, who recently defected from the APC ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered that at the meeting with Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of the party, who heads the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, the committee solicited his support in its efforts to reposition APC.

The delegation, led by Buni, also sought insight into the work of the reconciliation committee chaired by Akande to serve as a guide for the caretakers in resolving the crises in the party.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, was attended by Secretary of the committee, Senator Akpan Udoedehe; Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and his Niger State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, among others.

From Ila-Orangun, the caretakers moved to Lagos and met behind closed doors with Tinubu, the national leader of the party.

Tinubu described Buni as a man of integrity fit for the task at hand.

Buni told journalists after the meeting that they were in Lagos to consult the party’s national leader on how to realise their assignment of repositioning the APC.

He said Tinubu promised to support them in their assignment.

Ganduje Leads 49-member APC National Campaign Council

Meanwhile, Ganduje has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC to chair the party’s National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election.

Former national chairmen of the party, Chief John Oyegun and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, are also members of the committee.

The spokesman of the caretaker committee, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement yesterday said the appointment followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the September 19 election by the chairman of the committee, Buni.

He added that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will serve as deputy chairman, while Hon. Abbas Braimoh will be the secretary.

Nabena added that the council would be inaugurated on Monday at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Other members of the committee are Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Mr. Inuwa Yahaya; Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sen. Aliyu Wamakko; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu; former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva; the former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu; Senator Degi Biobarakuma and former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor.

Ajulo Demands Amendment of APC Constitution

In another development, a member of the APC, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has demanded an amendment to the constitution of the ruling party, and also called for an administrative tribunal should be set up to hear and determine any grievance of any aggrieved member of the party.

The constitutional lawyer, who was recently appointed as the Secretary of the Appeal Committee for Edo State governorship primary election said it was unfair to castigate members of the party for venting their grievances in a court of competent jurisdiction where there is no adequate provision and procedures in the party’s constitution.

Ajulo, in a letter, dated July 1, 2020, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari; the party’s National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu; and the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Buni, reminded the party of the harms that are caused when meritorious claims go unaddressed due to systematic inequalities or lack of adequate mechanisms for members of the party to vent their grievances.

The letter, which was made available to journalists pointed out that there are no constitutional mechanisms to guide the modality for venting grievances by any aggrieved aspirants in the party.

PDP Screens Ondo Deputy Gov, Eight Others

The PDP yesterday screened eight other aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket for Ondo State governorship election.

The National Working Committee (NWC) also dissolved the South-west Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new Caretaker Committee.

The other PDP aspirants screened are Chief Eddy Olafeso, who until recently was the Deputy National Vice Chairman in the South-west; Chief Bamidele Akingboye; Prince Godday Erewa; Chief Olusola Ebiseni; Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who flew the party’s flag in 2016; Mr. Adebanji Benjamin; Dr. Bode Ayorinde and Senator Kunlere Boluwaje.

The PDP screening, which commenced thursday afternoon, was concluded around 9.30 pm.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the NWC before it is made public.

Other members of the screening committee are Senator Zainab Kure, Hon. Fred Agbedi and Mr. Ndubuisi Agwuama and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, who is the secretary.

PDP Dissolves South-west Zonal Caretaker Committee

In another development, the NWC of the PDP thursday dissolved the South-west Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new Caretaker Committee.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.

The newly constituted South-west Zonal Caretaker Committee has Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro as Chairman and Hon. Daisi Akinniran as Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Chief Taiwo Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Mrs. Oyebola Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Mrs. Funmi Oguns and Hon. Owokoniran Wahab.

According to the party, the new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South-west Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress.

The NWC enjoined all leaders and members of the party in the South-west zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party joins forces with the people of Ondo State for a successful governorship election in September.