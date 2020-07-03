Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the total relaxation of lockdown imposed on the state since April.

The governor made the announcement yesterday during the routine COVID-19 press briefing, held at Government House in Kano.

Ganduje said the government had imposed curfew from 10pm to 4am in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

The governor also announced that civil servants, from Grade Level 12 and above should go back to work, adding that the working hours had been reduced to 8am to 2 pm and under strict observance to the COVID-19 protocols.

The governor also banned street hawking in the state, adding that “we must ensure that all these orders will be strictly adhere to”.

He also warned against failure to wear face masks, stating that the mobile courts would be in full force to punish whoever is found wanting.

Ganduje also banned tricycle operators from carrying more than two passengers, adding that whoever violates the law would be punished accordingly, stressing also that passengers must wear face masks.