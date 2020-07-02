Telma, Ericsson Launch Commercial 5G Services

Telma Madagascar has switched on its 5G commercial network to offer subscribers high-speed services enabled by the new generation of mobile connectivity.

Powered by Ericsson, the 5G network is now live in Madagascar.

Two key 5G use cases for the Madagascar market are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). With greater capacity, higher data speeds and reduced latency, 5G will power new experiences for Telma customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications. Healthcare and education are areas that will deeply benefit from this technology. Ericsson was selected by Telma in October 2019 to upgrade its core and radio network in Madagascar building on the two companies’ existing 5G partnership.

CEO, Telma Madagascar, Patrick Pisal Hamida, said: “5G will transform how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Madagascar. It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive number of devices and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Telma’s next-generation network. We are very proud to be among the first countries in the world to roll out this technology. It’s a new step ahead for Madagascar as one of the leading ICT countries in the Indian Ocean and Africa.”

Telma activated the 5G network on 3.6-3.7 GHz mid-band using the latest radio access and transport products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Fadi Pharaon, said: “The announcement marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Telma, as we launch the first 5G network in Madagascar. 5G will accelerate the digital transformation of all society sectors as well as industries in the country, enabling new opportunities and applications in areas such as healthcare, education, energy services and agriculture. We look forward to driving joint innovations with Telma, bringing our industry-leading technology in support of Madagascar’s connectivity vision and our commitment to Africa.”

With Telma’s launch, Ericsson currently has 41 live 5G networks in 24 countries. Ericsson’s live networks are part of the 95 commercial 5G agreements or contracts the company has with unique operators globally, of which 55 are publicly announced 5G deals.