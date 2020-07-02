Ondo Health Commissioner Dies of COVID-19

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, has died of COVID- 19.

Adegbenro was said to have died at the state infectious disease hospital in Akure.

The death of the commissioner was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in a telephone interview on Thursday.

A native of Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore, Adegbenro, was said to have died of complications from the virus.

News of his death came two days after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

After announcing he was going into self-isolation in line with global protocols for COVID-19, the governor had directed all members of his cabinet, close aides and others who had constant contacts with him to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test.

