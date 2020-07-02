Okowa, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday disclosed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19.

He said that his wife, Edith, also tested positive for the virus after the results of their tests were made known to them a few hours earlier.

Okowa personally made public the information via his authenticated Twitter handle, stating that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 with the state first lady.

The governor then asked for prayers for him, his wife and their daughter who reportedly tested positive for the novel virus last week, precisely on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He said he was in high spirits with his wife and added that they would remain in isolation while receiving appropriate medical attention.

Okowa also advised the residents of the state and all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s directives and to take the health protocols like physical and social distancing more seriously.

Okowa had last Friday, also via his Twitter handle, announced that his family and household had gone into self-isolation after their daughter tested positive for the COVID-19.

Okowa also passionately pleaded with the people of the state to stop doubting the existence of the disease while thanking them for the prayers for his family and other patients, a according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika.

Okowa assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating the virus in the state, stressing on the reality of the COVID-19.

The statement read in part, “COVOD-19 is real; the rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people. I, therefore, again call on every resident to observe the protocols on the virus while in public to curb further spread of the

virus, especially in our communities.

“We should also observe basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap and running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”