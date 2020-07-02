Niger Repatriates 12 Foreign Almajirai

By Laleye Dipo

*Sends 782 others to their states of origin

The Niger State Government has repatriated 12 foreign and 782 other Almajirai to their countries and states.

The 12 Almajirai were sent to Benin and Niger Republics, while the 782 others were repatriated to different states of the federation.

The government is still keeping two of the Almajirai whose states or nationalities are still not known.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hanatu Salihu, who disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting held in Minna on Wednesday, said the repatriated Almajirai were screened for the coronavirus pandemic but did not say how many of them were positive or negative.

According to Salihu, the state also received 139 Almajirai from some parts of the country, adding that all the street children were camped, fed and clothed at the Minna Hajj camp.

She disclosed that the state government approved N86 million for the upkeep of the Almajirai.

The state government, she said, has not decided when to reopen schools shut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the government is holding meetings with stakeholders on the best approach to the issue.

“We are working out modalities on how to reopen our schools that it will be safe for teachers and students,” Salihu declared.

Also briefing newsmen, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Nasara Dan-malam, disclosed that an executive bill on the establishment of a Traffic Management Agency for the state will soon be presented to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.

Dan-malam said the Agency will be charged with the responsibility of prosecuting traffic offenders, adding that in the long run, it could be merged with the state Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs).