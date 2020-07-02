Nestle, LBS Train Journalists on Fact-based Reporting

Martins Ifijeh

Nestlé Nigeria and the Lagos Business School have hosted the 2020 Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness (NHW) training in a bid to promote fact-based reporting among journalists.

The virtual media training programme came at a critical time when the public needs to be well informed on nutrition health and wellness to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the role of healthy nutrition in supporting the immune system to the limelight.

This is very significant in view of the triple burden of nutrition that Nigeria must deal with: malnutrition, under nutrition and micronutrient deficiency. With many seeking solutions, there has been a proliferation of fake news and false, sometimes dangerous recommendations for building immunity against the virus.

The role of the media in setting the record straight cannot be over-emphasised. The intervention of Nestlé and LBS to equip journalists to carry out this essential role is therefore timely.

Highlighting the importance of the training, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said, “The essence of this training is to provide a platform for journalists to acquire knowledge and skills to improve fact-based storytelling to help their audiences and consumers get the right information to make the right nutrition and lifestyle choices to promote a healthier lifestyle.”

She urged the media to apply the learning on research and fact verification in their reporting to set the records straight especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Director of the LBS Sustainability Centre, Professor Chris Ogbechie said, “Building the capacity of the media is key to Nigeria’s achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG3 – good health and wellbeing. This is why Lagos Business School and Nestle Nigeria developed the Advancing NHW through the Media program to harness the impact the media can have through professional and innovative reporting on Nutrition Health and Wellness issues.”