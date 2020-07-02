Making Diabetes Routine Effortless through Roche’s New Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Martins Ifijeh

Roche Diabetes Care recently announced the launch of the new Accu-Chek Instant blood glucose monitoring system.

The number one goal when creating this new meter was to provide a solution for people with diabetes that was easy to use and accurate.

“We want to help people with diabetes worry less and get some relief from their daily diabetes tasks. The Accu-Chek Instant meter makes self-monitoring effortless and convenient which means less time thinking about diabetes management routines” says Adeniyi Adeola, the Product Manager, at Roche Diabetes Care Nigeria.

Simple preparation

People with diabetes want to have a blood glucose monitoring system that is easy to use and reliable, and report they would test more frequently if the procedure was easier.

With the AccuChek Instant system, checking blood glucose (BG) values takes only little effort as checking phone messages. There is no need to spend time setting up the device. After inserting a test strip and applying a tiny blood drop (0.6 μL), the result will be available in less than four seconds. The one button navigation eliminates scrolling through menus and the last test results and averages over the last 7/30/90 days are shown easily. Moreover, the meter can save at least 720 results and even though this is not visible on the meter, all blood glucose results are wirelessly transferred to the MySugr app on a smartphone or via USB to a PC (using the Accu-Chek SmartPix) to help the healthcare provider analyse the readings.

Instant clarity

One of the most important things for people with diabetes is to quickly understand where they stand and what they need to do next to keep their glucose levels in their individual target range. With the Accu-Chek Instant meter, the intuitive target range indicator immediately shows the range someone with diabetes is in: The arrow directly points to a colour on the right of the screen: blue for above range, green for in range and red for below range. In fact, in a comparison study, more than 90 per cent of study participants said the target range indicator on the Accu-Chek Instant system is helpful to interpret their BG values easily and quickly3. The scale can also be personalised to suit personal therapy goals.

New test strip design

The Accu-Chek Instant system, with its new test strip chemistry delivers a level of accuracy that exceeds the current ISO 15197:2013/EN ISO 15197:2015 system accuracy requirements4,5. The easy-edge dosing area allows the placement of a small drop of blood anywhere along the wide yellow edge, which makes applying blood much easier. The strip offers a wide blood application area compared to leading brands.

Effortless synchronisation

People with diabetes do not want the hassle of logging their glucose values manually in a diary – they want automated logging and seamless availability of their diabetes-related data. The AccuChek Instant system offers exactly that. Once the meter is connected to the MySugr app, which can be downloaded, from the Google Playstore or the Apple App store, the app automatically logs blood glucose results. Results can be sent instantly via the app to keep caregivers informed and if necessary, data can also be shared automatically with a doctor for immediate help or to aid faceto-face or virtual consultations. This allows people with diabetes, healthcare providers or caregivers peace of mind knowing that the important diabetes information is available virtually whenever and wherever needed.