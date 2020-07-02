Lagos Discharges 40 More COVID-19 Patients

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged 40 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 1552 the number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Thursday, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said 23 of the discharged patients are males, while 17 are females.

He said: “Among those discharged from our isolation facilities are two foreigners. 19 of the patients were discharged from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Gbagada, and three each from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, last week said some residents managing the disease in their homes may have recovered from the virus, but had not been captured by the government.