UK-based Group Drums Support for Obaseki, Commends PDP for Embracing Him

A Europe-based socio-political pressure group, Edo Diaspora Front of UK, has felicitated with the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu on their emergence as the PDP flag bearers in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial elections.

The group in a solidarity walk around the streets of the Nigeria High Commission in London, commended Governor Obaseki for his strides and irrevocable commitment to peace and good governance in Edo State.

The Coordinator of the group, Jolly Iguodala, said the peaceful walk tagged “Thank You Obaseki for Liberating Edo People from the Shackle of Darkness”, was in solidarity with Obaseki for his giant developmental paradigm of Edo State and to expressed the gratitude of the group to PDP for the waiver granted the governor to contest the party primaries, few days after he left the APC.

Iguodala, a one time President, Student Union Government (SUG), Delta State University, Abraka, called for massive support for Obaseki to finish strong, by reelecting him as governor in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

He explained that the re-elections of the duo of Obaseki and Shiabu would further consolidate the achievements recorded in the first tenure of the administration, stressing that Edo State is in a safe hand under Godwin Obaseki.

“We salute Obaseki’s pragmatism and enduring sagacity to provide happiness for the generality of Edo masses. His unalloyed commitment to the provision of good governance has ruffled the godfathers and those elements who sees governance as a means of self enrichment to the detriment of larger society. We take notice and applaud Obaseki for his timely and regular payment of workers salaries. We laud him for ensuring that Pensioners entitlement are promptly paid instead of the usual practices of owing pensioners months or years allowances,” Iguodala stated.

The former SUG President emphasised that the new lease of life and social harmony, peace and tranquility occasioned by the total eradication of miscreants and street urchins in Edo State was worthy of admiration of the people, saying “the accelerated development thorough state-of-the-art infrastructures were innovation not seen in the heartbeat state for some time now.”

Iguodala said the Edos in diaspora are happy with Obaseki over the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium project, the Ossiomo power project, the state-of-the-art Information Technology hubs, Upgrade of Edo Technical College, Edo industrial hub, remodeLling and completion of Edo state Secretariat Building abandoned during the era of late Ogbemudia and the renovation of over 250 schools in Edo State.

The group also commended the governor for his Human Capital Resource Development Programmes through provision of computers and iPads for school teachers, students and other stakeholders in Edo State, training and retraining of teachers, research grants and improved funding of tertiary institutions in the state as well as the setting up of a maintenance agency to look after government projects.

“With all these laudable development, Obaseki has proven to stakeholders and partners in the Edo State project of his commitment to change the narratives. We therefore call on all to be happy and join the moving train for continuous progressive development of the State. We should collectively condemn the activities of bunch of failed political elite masquerading as political godfathers and owner’s of Edo State, fighting bitterly to halt progress,” Iguodala said.

Continuing, he stressed: “We of the Edo Diaspora Front of UK is calling on Governor Obaseki to ignore the antics of stomach infrastructure disciples, complaining of not being carried along. What is being carried along other than to share our common patrimony? We want to reiterate that Edo money is for development of Edo State and not to be shared to a set of party faithful. We are willing to help Obaseki by bringing in foreign partners to invest and boost Edo local economy. This will further create jobs and enhance the wellbeing of Edo people at home.”

Iguodala, a veteran unionist and also one time President, Association of Mass Communication Students, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for embracing the light the majority of Edo people saw in Obaseki.

Saying that victory was sure, the group expressed optimism that never again will Edo people elect corrupt leaders to manage the affairs of Edo State.