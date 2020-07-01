Rotary Club to Distribute Sanitary Napkins, Hygiene Kits to Female Students Monthly

Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic has launched Project Ominira to address the issue of absenteeism in schools due to menstrual issues and promote hygienic practices at Girls Junior Academy, Marina, Lagos.

The club also donated hand sanitizers and three dispenser machines to the school which wad installed in the toilets to promote good hygiene habits for prevention from deadly viruses like Covid-19 and Ebola.

The Club President, Dr Sunit Deb Roy explained that the project Ominira, which means Freedom in Yaroba, was launched with the aim to distribute sanitary napkins and hygiene kits such as soap, detergent, toothpaste and handwash to the girl students between the age of age 11- 17 at the Girls junior academy every month.

He said the club proudly possess the highest number of female rotarians in District 9110 and has always promoted gender equality and active female participation in all club activities.

The Club President added that he strongly believes in equal opportunity to be given to all genders and feels that girl students should not miss school, as it hinders their performance in studies, while their opportunity to excel is compromised.

“Initially the project has started with students of Junior section II, but the club targets to commence the distribution in all the sections of school, after getting some support from sponsors,” Roy said.

Meanwhile, the Project Chair, Rtn. Shweta Srivastava supported by Rtn Mamta Deb Roy, had an interactive session with the school girls during the launch and explain to them the importance of menstrual hygiene and hygienic practices for good health from an early stage.

The school authorities applauded the project and expressed their willingness to partner on a long term.