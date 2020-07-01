Osun to Review Schools’ Reclassification Policy ahead of Resumption

By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State government has concluded plans to implement the review of the reclassification policy of schools which it approved earlier.

The review is targeted towards restoring 6-3-3-4 classification system through which each level of education will return to its earlier class structure.

This was revealed when the team of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) led by the Chairman, Israel Famurewa joined the concluding part of data gathering and physical assessment tour round the nine federal constituencies of the state by government officials held at Ijebu-jesha High School.

The state government had approved the reversal of the single school uniform, ‘reclassification’ of the public school system and the restoration of conventional single sex schools.

The approval came after ‘some’ recommendations made by a panel led by Olu Aina, which was set up to review education policies of the past administration, were considered by the state government.

The panel, made up of experts became necessary after the clamour for the policy review by educationists, school administrators, missionaries, school owners and people of the state.

The implementation of the recommendations has necessitated the data gathering and physical assessment of schools for takeoff.

The officials of SUBEB, who joined Famurewa in the tour included the Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Mr. Adeoye Bakare; Commissioner (Technical), Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Commissioner (Services), Amos Akindiya, and other members of the board and directors.

In his submission, Famurewa said “there is need to fast track the process of implementing the review on the education policy so as to put necessary logistics in place before the schools resume.

“Thus, this necessitated this tour across the nine federal constituencies of the state as it’s hoped to bring the desired result in no distant time for the benefit of our children and their teachers.”

In his remarks, the Director of School in SUBEB, Alhaji Yaya Bakare said, “the tour is for data gathering and physical assessment of schools across the nine federal constituencies of the state as it preludes the implementation before the schools’ resumption.”

The concluding tour was done alongside top officials from the state ministry of education.