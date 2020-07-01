Okowa, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for the COVID-19.

He said that his wife, Edith, also tested positive for the disease after the outcome of their tests were made known to them a few hours earlier.

Dr Okowa personally made public the information via his verified Twitter handle and facebook, stating that he had tested positive for COVID-19 with the state First Lady.

The governor disclosed their positive status in a post on his facebook page on Wednesday.

He however said they were well and continuing with their isolation and medication.

The governor then asked for prayers for himself, his wife and their daughter who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus last Friday.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, the governor said in a post on his facebook page.

Okowa also advised Deltans and all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directive and to take the health protocols like physical and social distancing more seriously.

Okowa had last Friday, via his Twitter handle, announced that he and his household had gone into self-isolation after their daughter tested positive for the COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, later confirmed the development in a statement, made available to THISDAY in Asaba.

Two top-ranking state government functionaries, the Secretary the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had earlier tested for the disease and were taken to an isolation/treatment centre in the state where they disclosed that they were responding well to treatment.

THISDAY learnt that Delta State has recorded increased number of cases of the COVID-19 as the state government intensified efforts to contain the Coronavirus infection with increased laboratory capacity as well as community testing across the state.

Nonetheless, the statement by the CPS, Ifeajika, said, “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, land citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing facemasks and maintaining physical distancing while in public places.

“We should also observe basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap and running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”