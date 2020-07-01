National Assembly Asks FG to Halt Recruitment of 774,000 Public Works Personnel

By Deji Elumoye

The National Assembly on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to halt the recruitment of 774,000 Public Works personnel until the recruitment modalities are spelt out and explained to the legislative arm.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, told newsmen after plenary that the Assembly had decided to put the programme implementation on hold because of the secrecy surrounding the programme.

Basiru declared that “the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.”

The National Assembly joint committee on Labour had on Tuesday engaged in a shouting match with the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, about the modalities for the implementation of the Public Works scheme which resulted in the minster being walked out of the interactive session by the lawmakers.

Details later…