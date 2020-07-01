Ekiti to Reopen Religious Centres, Schools on July 17, 20

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has unveiled the plan of the state government to reopen schools in line with the federal government’s directive on July 20.

In the same vein, the worship centres, including churches and mosques would reopen for safe activities on July 17.

President Muhammadu Buhari lifted ban on interstate restriction on movement and also directed students in graduating classes to resume in their schools to write their examinations.

Fayemi said in a statewide broadcast in Ado Ekiti yesterday that efforts were now in top gear to ensure that children return to school from July 20, 2020, as recommended by the interface between the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and all stakeholders in the education sector.

He said: “However, this might be in phases starting with students in terminal classes SS3, JSS3 and Primary 6 to prepare for their examinations. Other classes will be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate them safely and responsibly.

“A certificate of Readiness showing that a school has adhered to all the conditions required for school reopening will be issued to all schools before they can reopen.”

Fayemi added that the government, apart from setting the general standard for both the private and public schools to reopen, has embarked on a quick rejuvenation of our schools to ensure that basic facilities such as water, sanitiser, soap and other facilities to aid hygienic practices are in place.

The governor also directed that all the schools should be fumigated and kept safe for the students before reopening.

Fayemi also stated that religious worship centres might resume controlled services from Friday, July 17, 2020, once a week: Friday Jumat for Muslims and Saturday and Sunday services for Christians.

“This is however subject to strict and full compliance with the regulations regarding worship centres, which includes social distancing of 6-feet between worshippers, hand washing and face masks.