Buhari Nominates Ex-THISDAY Editor, Oma Djebah, 40 Others as Non-career Ambassadors

* Former editor-in-chief of Guardian newspapers, Debo Adesina, also nominated
By Deji Elumoye
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees including two journalists to the Senate for confirmation.
The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah, and are immediate past Editor-in-chief of The Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina.
The names of the nominees were read at Wednesday plenary by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.
Other non-career ambassadorial nominees include former Minister of state for Defence, Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Umar Sulaiman (Adamawa), Obong Effiong Akpan (Akwa Ibom) and Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).
See the full list below:
1. Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
2. L. S Mandama, Adamawa
3. Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom
4. Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
5. Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi
6. Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
7. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
8. Paul Adikwu, Benue
9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
10. Bwala Bukar, Borno
11. Monique Ekpong, Cross River
12. Oma Djebah, Delta
13. Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi
14. Yamah Musa, Edo
15. C. O Ugwu, Enugu
16. Hajara Salim, Gombe
17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa
19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
22. Amina Kurawa, Kano
23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
26. Abioye Bello, Kwara
27. Zara Umar, Kwara
28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos
29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun
31.Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
32. Adejaba Bello, Osun
33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo
34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo
35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
39.Adamu Hassan, Taraba
40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe
41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara