Buhari Nominates Ex-THISDAY Editor, Oma Djebah, 40 Others as Non-career Ambassadors

* Former editor-in-chief of Guardian newspapers, Debo Adesina, also nominated

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees including two journalists to the Senate for confirmation.

The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah, and are immediate past Editor-in-chief of The Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina.

The names of the nominees were read at Wednesday plenary by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.

Other non-career ambassadorial nominees include former Minister of state for Defence, Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Umar Sulaiman (Adamawa), Obong Effiong Akpan (Akwa Ibom) and Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).

See the full list below:

1. Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

2. L. S Mandama, Adamawa

3. Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom

4. Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

5. Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi

6. Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

7. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

8. Paul Adikwu, Benue

9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

10. Bwala Bukar, Borno

11. Monique Ekpong, Cross River

12. Oma Djebah, Delta

13. Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi

14. Yamah Musa, Edo

15. C. O Ugwu, Enugu

16. Hajara Salim, Gombe

17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa

19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano

22. Amina Kurawa, Kano

23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

26. Abioye Bello, Kwara

27. Zara Umar, Kwara

28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos

29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun

31.Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

32. Adejaba Bello, Osun

33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo

34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo

35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

39.Adamu Hassan, Taraba

40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe

41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara