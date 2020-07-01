Bombs Buried in Seven Yobe Towns, Say Police

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

The police have warned members of the public that there could be explosives buried in Geidam, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Dapchi, Kanamma, Gulani and Buni Yadi towns in Yobe State.

A press release that was signed yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Police Command, ASP. Dungus Abdulkarim said: “The Yobe State Police Command in recent times discovered and diffused some improvised explosive devices in Damaturu and Buni Yadi Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

“It is highly probable that more of these explosives may be buried in the ground in such places like Geidam, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Dapchi, Kanamma, Gulani and Buni Yadi.”

Abdulkarim added that “as the farming season progresses the command wishes to warn all and sundry engaged in cultivation of crops and other farm lands to report any suspicious object(s) on their farms to the nearest police station.”

He disclosed that on June 20, 2020, one Adamu Haruna found one of the unexploded bombs in his farm in Gujba LGA and unknowingly took it to his house. “However, while trying to dismantle the object, it exploded and injured the victim on various parts of his body. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Abdulkarim also said that on June 24, 2020, at about 6 a.m., detective from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Geidam in collaboration with members of the community succeeded in apprehending two notorious armed robbers, namely: Garba Sale of Nguru LGA and Shehu Usman of Geidam LGA.

He said the items recovered from the hoodlums include one AK 47 Riffle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, an empty AK 47 riffle magazine and other offensive weapons.

He added that the gang of six armed with lethal weapons on June 24, 2020, at about 2 a.m. attacked the house of one Adamu Jabure and his son one Idi Adamu of Dilawa Village in Geidam LGA.

The miscreants demanded the sum of Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N900,000:00) Naira only and threatened to return later in the day for collection of the money as the victims promised to make it ready.

He said detectives from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Geidam and the community trailed the hoodlums and engaged them in a shootout at their location in Digara village, Geidam where four of the armed robbers fled with various deegrees of injuries while two were arrested after the encounter.

He said efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing syndicate members for interrogation and subsequent prosecution.

He urged the members of the general public to continually offer support to the police in the fight against crimes and criminalities in the state.