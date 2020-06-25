UK-based Nigerians Donate Palliatives to Lagos Orphanage Homes

By Funmi Ogundare

Some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom under the umbrella of Lagos State Union, UK, have donated palliatives to two orphanage homes in Lagos, to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries of the palliatives were Chesire Home, Mushin; and Dewdrop Care Development Foundation, Surulere, Lagos.

The representative of the union in Nigeria, Honorable Bashir Olalekan Oshiyemi, made the donations.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, the Publicity Secretary of the Union, Anthony Kayode Ajayi, said the gesture was part of the union’s efforts to support the Lagos state government, noting that since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 had adversely affected the economy of the world, there was a need to collaborate with government to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable citizens in the state.

He commended the efforts of members who had contributed towards ensuring that the palliative became a reality particularly the union’s President, Honorable Toyin Ibrahim Igbo and Secretary, Barrister Babajide Aminu.

“The union will continue to assure Lagosians of our immense support always to make Lagos state a better place, ” he said.

The Operation Officer for Chesire Home, Mr. Sunday Ojebiyi, who received the palliatives on behalf of the management, commended the union for its efforts on the less privileged in the society, even as he thanked them for the donation.

He however, appealed to well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the Lagos State Union, UK gesture by always remembering the less privileged to better their lots.

The President of Dewdrops Care Development Foundation, Mrs. Grace Bakare, stated that the impact of the palliative donation cannot be quantified, adding that this donation has brought joy to the children.

She explained that the children at the home were orphans with some having special needs such as Down Syndrome, adding that one of her daughters died of pulmonary tuberculosis on May 9, at the age of 13.

“Since we cannot cater for all needy children, we usually pick only those whose conditions are critical and introduced by reputable personalities in our community, in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Alausa, Lagos and the Nigeria Network of NGO’s which we are a member”, she said.

She stated that her home took a set of twins because their mother died at birth leaving them in the care of their grandmother who sold fried fish that could not generate enough income to feed them, how much more clothing and other baby’s needs.

“The twins were brought to us by Coach Tunde Disu’s wife when they were three years old in 2012. Today, they are 11 years old. Similar story goes for others, where we take self assessment of their circumstances in relation to the vision and mission of our foundation”, Bakare stressed.

All the children in her home, she noted, were in Lagos State public school. “The youngest among them is in private kindergarten school, while the oldest are in JSS two. Their age ranges from two to 14 years.”

She therefore appealed for more support to enable them give the children the best of life.

A Board member of Dewdrops Care Development Foundation, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare Agoro, Onifoworesete 11, the Ranadu of Imota, Lagos State commended the union for the donation, saying God will remember them as they remembered the less privileged.