Shake-up in NCC as Danbatta Redeploys Four Directors

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has undertaken a major restructuring at its senior management cadre, THISDAY has gathered.

The move, according to sources close to the commission, was in line with the renewed commitment by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, to inject new ideas and energy into some aspects of the organisation’s regulatory activities, following his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senior staff members affected by the reemployment, include the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, Mr. Efosa Idehen; Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Henry Nkemadu; Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and Director, Research and Development (R and D) Department, Mr. Ephraim Nwokonneya.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the change took immediate effect, as Idehen has now assumed new position as Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, while Nwokonneya is the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department.

Similarly, Adinde is going to be the new face of the commission’s public relations as the Director, Public Affairs Department, while Nkemadu has been redeployed to the Research and Development department of the commission, where he was a deputy director before he was promoted and moved to Public Affairs department last year.

According to the sources, motivated by the new confidence in his reappointment as the EVC/CEO of the commission, Danbatta has since been taking more proactive measures to demonstrate renewed vigour and commitment to strengthen regulatory activities of the commission.

The new commitment by Danbatta is already manifesting in the launching of a new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 for the commission in Abuja last Tuesday, which encapsulated the strategy the commission intended to deploy to achieve its strategic goals in the next five years, especially its mandate toward accelerating national digital economy vision of the federal government in the next five years.

THISDAY learnt that the redeployment of Efosa, who had been the chief enforcer in the commission for about five years, and had a number of the achievements under him such as the successful enforcement of the MTN’ fine to its credit, was also strategic.