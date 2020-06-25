Olam Distributes Palliatives to Bauchi Communities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Olam Nigeria Limited has donated food items to the less privileged in Ningi, Itas/Gadau and Zaki Local Government Areas (LGA) of Bauchi state.

The intervention covered communities in Nasaru and Balma in Ningi LGA;Gadau in Itas-Gadau LGA and Sakwa in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.

Presenting the food items to the beneficiaries in Nasaru and Balma communities of Ningi local government areas yesterday, the Manager in charge of Azare Unit, Olam Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adebayo Solomon, explained that the items distributed, “by Olam is part of commitment and contribution to cushion the effect and hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.”

Solomon noted that, “this exercise which we are witnessing here today is a gesture of the Olam which was distributed to the less privileged and some staff most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

According to the Olam manager, “as a responsible and responsive organisation we could not turn away and don’t intervene especially in a way like this in bringing succour to our host communities and staff who work with the company.

“I want you to note that apart from the food items being distributed to these communities and the 29 bags of 10kg rice distributed to our workers which we call Food Assistance (FA), we are also engaged in creating awareness on FM stations in Azare,Gamawa and Zaki on how our people can manage this covid-19 scourge in accordance with government protocols and measures.”

Items donated and distributed by the company included 25 bags of rice and 250 baskets of assorted food items including Spaghetti, Maggi, beans, among others.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation and expressed their gratitude over the gesture.

The occasion was attended by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Agriculture, Samaila Burga, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agricultural Matters, Dr. Ilyasu Aliyu Vital, as well as the Programme Manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP),among others.