Nigeria Records 649 New Cases of COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 649 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 22,020, the number of confirmed cases in the country

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 250 new cases, Oyo 100, Plateau and Delta 40 each, Abia 28, Kaduna 27, Ogun 22, Edo 20, Akwa Ibom 18, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 17 each, Enugu 14, Niger and Adamawa 13 each, Bayelsa seven, Osun and Bauchi six each, Anambra four, Gombe three, Sokoto two, while Imo and Kano one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 22,020 cases of COVID-19. 7,613 persons have been discharged, while 542 persons have died.”