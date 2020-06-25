MTN’s Virtual Drug Convos Holds Friday

By Vanessa Obioha

Leading telecommunication company in Nigeria MTN will hold a virtual event tagged the ‘Drug Convos’ on Friday, June 26.

The no-holds-barred virtual conversation about substance abuse among Nigerian youths is in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event comes on the heels of the MTN’s Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) in 2019. Following the success of the programme, plans were set to build an annual campaign focused on reducing substance abuse in young Nigerians in the age range of 10-25.

In partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other media and entertainment organisations, the conversation will begin with a 30-minute chat session driven by actress and ViacomCBS Networks Africa presenter, Ada ‘Folu Storms’ Ogunkeye. She will discuss poignant issues such as addiction and first-time use with various entertainers, including musicians and artistes.

This will be followed by a one-hour discussion with actresses Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Ini Edo; Senior Lecturer and Consultant Psychiatrist Yewande Oshodi; Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation Odunayo Sanya; Country Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa Bada Akintunde-Johnson and Director-General, Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM) Adedotun Adedeji. The session will be moderated by writer and journalist Japheth Omojuwa.