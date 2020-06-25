Martial Fires Hat-trick against Blades as Man Utd Pile Pressure on Chelsea

PREMIER

If Man City fail to beat Chelsea today Liverpool will crowned champions

Anthony Martial netted the first hat-trick of his senior career as Manchester United kept up the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea by easing past Sheffield United3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman converted twice from close range from Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to send the hosts into a two-goal lead before half time.

He then completed his treble with a chip 15 minutes from time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side reduced the deficit on the top four to just two points.

Robin van Persie was the last United player to score a treble in the league.

And while there was nothing to compare with the Dutchman’s brilliant volley against Aston Villa that helped seal the 13th and final title of Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious reign, Martial did complete his own milestone with a delightful chipped finish over Simon Moore after collecting Marcus Rashford’s return pass.

The result moves United to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who entertain Manchester City today.

However, for Chris Wilder’s visitors it was another disappointing day. The Blades have now picked up just one point from three games since the resumption and are yet to score.

Solskjaer made five instant changes towards the end of the game with Nigeria forward, Odion Ighalo joining the fray. He however blew a chance to make it four for United.

Elsewhere in Anfield last night, Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 to set the stage for their crowning today if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford