Konga to Celebrate Eight Anniversary

By Emma Okonji

Konga, an e-commerce firm will celebrate its eight anniversary this month and has mapped out strategies to celebrate its customers for their loyalty by enhancing their shopping experience.

To celebrate the anniversary, its management has put together offerings targeted at exciting its customers.

It explained in a statement that Konga would be giving away the sum of N100, 000 daily to customers in celebration of its anniversary.

Customers who shop a minimum of N5, 000 and above would qualify for a draw from which winners would emerge for the massive giveaway. For each order of N5, 000 and above, a customer gets entries for the draws.

The company has also set aside millions of naira in vouchers and other freebies to celebrate its customers.

The freebies, which will be won by shoppers for purchases made on the platform, was stated as one of the ways in which the e-commerce firm is looking to appreciate Nigerians for their loyalty and dedication to its brand over the years.

Also, company has finalised plans for a discount sales tagged ‘Konga Beyond the Hype,’ which kicked off on Monday June 22 and would run until July 7, 2020.

“The three-week long massive discount sale will offer shoppers a chance to enjoy unmatched deals and rock-bottom prices across multiple product categories including mobile phones, computing and devices, electronics, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), kitchen appliances, fashion, wine and spirits, and much more,” it added.

Co-Chief Executive Officer at Konga, Nnamdi Ekeh, said: “We are extremely grateful to Nigerians for their support, loyalty and dedication to Konga. It has been eight years of excellent innovations and leadership in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

“However, we realise all we have achieved would have been impossible without the support of our esteemed customers and by extension, all Nigerians for trusting us.

‘‘We do not take this trust lightly. This is why we have decided to set aside millions of naira and roll out multiple incentives to celebrate our customers this period. We urge everyone to take part in the anniversary celebrations and take advantage of all the benefits on offer.”