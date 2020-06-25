Gbajabiamila Promises Additional 50% Hazard Allowance to Health Workers

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As part of interventions in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised to pay additional 50 percent of the hazard allowance in addition to the current hazard allowance pay by the Lagos State Government to about 450 doctors and other health workers at the Randle General Hospital in Surulere.

The Speaker said this during an interactive session conducted via zoom with leaders of different Communities Development Associations (CDAs), youth leaders and market women associations in his constituency.

He told his constituents that he needed their continuous support to pilot the affairs of the House, urging them to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols so as to stay safe.

The lawmaker listed some upcoming interventions to include the inauguration of the Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School; N40million COVID-19 cash grants to petty traders and artisans in the constituency; N70million CBN flexible loan for SMEs; rehabilitation of 52 inner roads across all the wards and installation of new power sub-station at Randle among many others.

Speaking also, the Chief Medical Director of Randle General Hospital, Dr. Aduke Odutayo, appreciated the Speaker and the Lagos State Government for giving adequate attention to the hospital.

She appealed to the people of Surulere to understand that the hospital could not accommodate everybody at this time, noting that COVID-19 may stay for a while.

Also, the President of Adire Fabric Producers at Akerele in Surulere, Mrs. Clementina Olori, while thanking the Speaker for his efforts, said they needed help in the area of security to safeguard their places of business.

She reminded him that despite his efforts, officials of the electricity company still border them with exorbitant estimated bills and have failed to provide them with prepaid metres.

Olori also appealed to him to intervene in the high levies members of the association are being charged by the local and state authorities as drainages are in a deplorable state.

Responding, Gbajabiamila said though the issues raised have to do squarely with local government, he would talk to the relevant officials to see what could be done, saying he would also contact the police to improve security in the area.