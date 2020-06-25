Court Remands Cousins for Rape, Murder of Maersk CEO’s Hungarian Wife

Rebecca Ejifoma

A Lagos State High Court in lgbosere has remanded two cousins, Olamilekan Oke and Akande Adeyinka, at the lkoyi correctional centre for alleged rape and murder of Bernadetta, 44, the Hungarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

The accused-Olamilekan, 33, and Akande 27, are technician and printer respectively.

According to reports, Olamilekan was alleged to have before the murder, had unlawful sexual encounter with the deceased. The unfortunate incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the residence of the deceased located at Flat 7A, 1, Lugard Avenue lkoyi, Lagos.

Both men were, however, arraigned before Justice Modupe Nico-Clay, who remanded them after they had taken their not-guilty plea. The defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, unlawful assault, robbery, armed robbery and rape, proffered against them by the Lagos State Government. The state prosecuting counsel, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs. Adeyinka Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the alleged offences on December 8, 2019.

According to Onigbanjo, the defendants killed Bernadetta by suffocating her to death with a small pillow.

He continued: “The duo also attempted to kill the husband by stabbing him severally on the neck, head and back.”

The defendants were also accused of robbing the Tohouo-Tohouos of several valuables.

Reacting to the charges preferred against them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned until June 30 for trial.