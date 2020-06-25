APC NEC Meeting Underway in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade

The virtual All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting called by Chief Victor Giadom is currently ongoing in the State House.

At the meeting which began at 12 noon, no fewer than 15 APC governors including some loyalists of the suspended National Chairman of APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, are present at the meeting.

Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) including Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, are also participating in the meeting.

Also present at the meeting are Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the House Leader, Hassan Doguwa and the House Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

Some of the staunch supporters of Oshiomhole that are present at the meeting are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Peterson Akpatason.

Governors that are physically present at the meeting are: Sule Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Sani Bello (Niger), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) and Gboyega (Osun).

Others are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Abdurazak Abdulralman (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Senators present are Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo), Abdullahi Sabi (Niger) and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia).