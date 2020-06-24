OSUN PDP CRISIS: MATTERS ARISING

As the acrimony within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lingers in Osun, with attendant accusations and rebuttals, political watchers have continued to analyse the crux of the friction, especially from the prism of the countdown to the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

Many pundits believe that a silent war broke out between the party and the Adeleke political dynasty immediately after the keen and rather controversial primary election that produced Ademola Adeleke.

It was further alleged that the purported removal of the former Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Soji Adagunodo was a clear-cut vendetta of sort. A reliable source within the party said: “The problem of our party starts and ends in Ede. I warned some of our members against this plot to call dog a bad name purposely to hang it.

” To tell you how desperate some people could be, they were still not comfortable with the exit of Adagunodo, they felt threatened by the intensity of support for him amongst our members, hence, the trumped-up allegation of embezzlement.”

Meanwhile, a close ally of Adeleke political dynasty, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in a swift reaction recently defended Dr Deji Adeleke, whom many have accused of fuelling the crisis within the party. He explained that Adeleke, more than anybody has contributed to the survival and growth of the party and continued to work towards peaceful resolution of any conflict.

Meanwhile, Adagunodo, in a press statement in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State described allegation of financial impropriety against his person as baseless.

“My initial resolution was to ignore the content and allow the organiser(s) of the Press Conference to continue the naked dance embarked upon in the market square. One wonders at what quality of auditor, worth his salt, would not be specific about quoted figures. Besides, is it possible that the said auditor was hired and completed his hatchet assignment, if he did any at all, within 24 hours and as such could not provide exact figures? Whatever the case maybe, why were the figures not stated anywhere? Meanwhile, contrary to the lies and claims that a report has been sent to me, I wish to state categorically that nobody has contacted me till this moment neither was any report sent to me. I only read about the audit in the news feed”, Adagunodo said.

He faulted the process of purported probe adopted by the party, adding that such approach negates best practices and accounting management anywhere in the world.

He added, “In all, the Acting Chairman needs not be told that the Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer and Internal Auditor of the party are still members of the SWC. I am fairly certain that they should have cooperated with the External Auditor, if he exists outside the imagination of the conjurers. Everyone behind this ridiculous turn of events is by this statement reminded that different officers are saddled with the responsibilities of keeping financial records.

“It will also be interesting to know which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Investigation by the NWC or SWC?

“This desperation and drives to tear the party apart to please an individual on a self-righteous vengeance and vendetta mission does not smell right. Did this auditing begin before the step-aside order or after the step-aside order?

“Knowing full well that the basis of my being ordered to step aside are outright lies, some people are seriously looking for a means to cover up their dastardly acts. I know what to do but if I respond appropriately, the credibility of our great party may suffer severe damage. I have decided to wait and let them expose themselves to the whole world to know who actually is hell-bent on ruining our party in Osun.

“It is interesting that, at this juncture, the whole of the State Working Committee feigns ignorance of all the expenses of the party that we executed between the 25th March, 2018, when we were inaugurated, and October 6th, 2018. This was the period fund was raised and expenditures incurred. Let me state unequivocally that between then and when I was told to step aside on April 30, 2020, I was the major financier of the party.

The list is long but among others, the following party programs were undertaken between May and October 2018: Southwest Mega Rally, three ad-hoc Ward Congresses, Local Government Congresses, State congress for the PDP gubernatorial primary, Senatorial rallies, MEGA rally for the gubernatorial campaign, three ad-hoc ward delegates congresses again, for State and National Assembly primaries, Local Government Congresses, Gubernatorial campaigns and consultations, Gubernatorial elections, Senate primaries, House of Representatives primaries, State Assembly primaries, National Convention, National Assembly and Presidential campaign, State House of Assembly Campaign, National Assembly and Presidential elections, State Assembly elections.

Omolola Adubi, Osogbo