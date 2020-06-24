Facebook Launches Messenger Kids

Facebook has rolled out Messenger Kids, a video chat and messaging app that helps children connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space.

Available to download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores, Messenger Kids has been designed for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years, with the app including two new features aimed at helping kids connect with their friends and family.

Helping to shape the Messenger Kids app, Facebook said it has worked closely with Youth Advisors over the years, made up of experts in online safety, child development and media.

Facebook said it also consulted with child safety advocates and educators across Africa to ensure that its providing a service that balances parental control with features that help kids learn how to connect responsibly online.

Messenger Kids is made for Kids but controlled by parents, the app is full of features for kids to connect with the people they love. Once their account is set up by a parent, kids can start a one-on-one or group video chat.

The home screen shows them at a glance who they are connected to, and when those contacts are online.