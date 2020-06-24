Bryan Akihwo Set To Launch Digital Platform For Real Estate Solution

Software Developer, Bryan Akihwo is set to storm Nigeria’s real estate space with his new solution-providing software, ‘Dream House Project’.

The software, according to Bryan Akihwo, is a platform where real estate solutions would be met from the comfort of users gadgets. The mobile application, ‘Dream House Project, is expected to upgrade the current state of Nigeria’s real estate industry with its special features.

As a software developer and entrepreneur, Akhiwu is laced with all the experiences required to redefine the real estate industry with the inculcation of his tech abilities to make it hassle-free for existing and next generation realtors.

“Tech has taken over the world, and I am happy Nigeria is not lagging behind in technological advancement. I believe the real estate industry can accommodate more investors and realtors if it is well digitalised, it will even make the industry more friendly to incoming realtors.” Akhiwu shares.

Speaking more on his new initiative, “My new software, ‘Dream House Project’, is what Nigeria needs at this moment, I don’t want to talk too much about it until we launch, however, I can categorically tell you it is what Nigeria needs and it will take the real estate industry to the next level.”

Akhiwu who has shared the field with different football star players in Benin City, said he plans to develop and bring more exposure to the city of Benin through his craft, and provide more job opportunities and donations to different societies.