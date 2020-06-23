Super Falcons’ Home Jersey Voted Best at Women’s World Cup in France

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons home jersey has been voted the best women’s national team jersey at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup held last year in France.

The nine times African champions featured at their eighth tournament in France in that breezy green and white outfit designed by NIKE shortly before the country’s senior male team featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The jersey sold out in just few hours after it was launched in London two years ago. It was also one of the most sought-after jersey in Russia despite the fact that the Super Eagles failed to progress beyond the group stage.

This perhaps explains why when the Super Falcons filed out for the Mundial in France, it became an instant hit with the fans and got nominated on Sunday amongst the four jerseys shortlisted for votings. It was the only African team jersey that made the list.

The other countries jerseys listed for the poll include England, Germany and Australia.

In the voting which ended yesterday, it was little surprise that the Super Falcons jersey polled over 50 per cent of the entire 2,348 votes cast.

Australia’s Women’s team jersey finished a distant second behind Falcons, polling 21 per cent while England (15) and Germany (15) placed third and fourth respectively.

Those who believe the hood does not make the monk were however right at the tournament in France as the Super Falcons with their beautiful jersey did not record more than just one victory- the 2-0 defeat of South Korea in the group game. They however lost out of the tournament in the Round of 16 to Germany just like they did at the 1999 edition hosted by USA.

Interestingly, the men’s version of the jersey was voted amongst 20 iconic World Cup jerseys of all time last April.

In the final poll conducted in 24-hours by BBC Sports, the Super Eagles’ 2018 kit was voted fifth among the iconic football shirts worldwide across all generations.

The shirt was beaten by those of Brazil (1970); Netherlands (1988); West Germany (1990) and England (1966) in the top four places.

The Nigerian shirt had nine per cent of total votes cast whereas the winning shirt, that of Brazil, had 14%. England in the fourth place had 10%, just one to pip Nigeria to the fourth place.