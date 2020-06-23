Ortom Cries out over Insecurity in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has lamented the rising crime rate and crisis going on in different parts of the state.

The governor who decried the situation while swearing in new council chairmen at the Government House in Makurdi yesterday, lamented that the negative developments have direct serious effects on peace without which development cannot thrive in the state.

He urged the new chairmen to work in harmony with security agencies as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and other reputable leaders in their council areas to nip any form of crisis in the bud, adding: “Adopt the saying that prevention is better than cure in handling security matters.”

Ortom harped on service delivery by the chairmen to their people, urging them to serve faithfully, diligently and conscientiously “because there is always a day to give account of their stewardship.”

He said: “You must bear in mind that the days of playing politics are over. Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate. By this swearing-in, democratic governance has been fully enthroned. We cannot claim to be democrats if we practice what is at variance with democracy, its tenets and ethos. I enjoin you all to participate freely, support and contribute your efforts in sustaining same for our collective good.”

He equally reminded the council chairmen of the existing Anti-open Grazing law, and advised them to work hand in hand with the Livestock Guard to enforce it.

Benue State conducted its local council polls on May 30, 2020 with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning in 23 local government areas.