Ondo 2020: PDP will Not Impose Candidate, Says Secondus

James Sowole in Akure

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, yesterday said the party would not impose candidate on the people ahead of the October 10, 2020, governorship election of Ondo State.

Secondus made the promise in Akure, the state capital, when he led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to welcome the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, back to the PDP from All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chairman said his coming to the state and of the NWC was not to endorse any aspirant.

“PDP shall not do anything contrary to its constitution. We have the constitution of Nigeria, we have the constitution of the party and we have the party rule.

“Everybody is equal in the party. Agboola Ajayi is like any other aspirant in the party. He is not asking that the rule should be bent for him. He has not come to alter the rule, but to contest under the rule.

“We are going to conduct free, fair and credible primary which will make us win the forthcoming governorship election.

“It takes courage and commitment for the deputy governor to leave the ruling party for the opposition,” Secondus said.

He said the party would take up the last Saturday’s harassment of the deputy governor and the conduct of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bilaji Salami, up when he gets to Abuja.

Secondus stated this sequel to the call by a member of Board of Trustee (BoT), Chief Segun Adegoke, and the PDP state Chairman, Mr. Clement Faboyede, that the state Police Commissioner, Salami, be posted out of the state before the governorship election.

The duo of Adegoke and Faboyede alleged that the police commissioner was biased and had given himself out with the conduct of the last Saturday against the deputy governor.

They asked the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, to redeem the image of the police by posting Salami out of the state, saying the man cannot perform fairly during the forthcoming election.

Secondus urged party members and aspirants not to play spoilers role in the forthcoming election, but that they should support whoever emerges as the candidate of the party to win the main election.