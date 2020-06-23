Akeredolu Sacks Aides Attached to Deputy Governor

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has relieved some aides attached to his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides are: the Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mr Olomu Bayo; Special Assistant, Photography, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila; Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo; Special Assistant, New Media, Mr Allen Sowore; Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr Sam.Ogunmusi; Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo; and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor).

The sack of the affected aides was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

Though no reason was given by Ajiboye for the sack of the aides, the action may not be unconnected with the defection of the deputy governor from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement advised all affected aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Olugbenga Ale.