New Label, Psycho Minds Entertainment Berths into the Music Industry

With the ever growing music and entertainment industry, Psycho Minds Entertainment, a contemporary music and entertainment company founded by Ighodalo Bonnie Oyakhilome, Ighodalo John Osemudiame, Esi Emmanuel Emeka and Ofude Jude Ajayi birthed earlier this year in the city of Abuja is set to take a new direction to things and help grow the industry with her brilliant ideas and plans.

This independent music and entertainment company is dedicated to artist development, music production, distribution and management, content creation and cross- platform content.

According to the owners, they have this to say, ‘ Together we have a deep passion for and commitment to music and culture. This platform will allow us to identify, develop and nurture talents and build a diverse rooster of emerging artists who we can build up to award-winning superstars. Our aim is to consistently deliver original, refreshing music to people round the world, and to become the destination hub for young creatives in the country.’

The team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and are excited about unveiling their robust roster of emerging talents in the coming weeks set to take the industry into a new direction of quality music.

The Nigerian Music industry is one of the biggest in Africa. According to reports the industry is expected to grow annually by a rate of 13.4%, and reach a revenue of $73Million in 2021.