La Liga: Chukwueze Sets Sight on Europa Ticket

Samuel Chukwueze whose assist to Carlos Bacca gave Villarreal the lone goal victory that earned the Yellow Submarines maximum points against Mallorca on Tuesday night has set his eyes on a UEFA Europa ticket.

With just nine games to the end of the 2019/20 La Liga season, the Super Eagles winger is optimistic that Villarreal have a realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s European competitions.

Speaking on La Liga TV on Tuesday night, Chukwueze who was being modest in his aspiration was short of saying Villarreal will qualify for the UEFA Champions League as just three points separates his club and Real Sociedad on 47 points and fourth on the log.

“This is just the restart of the league, three months without playing, from now we are just recovering from the pandemic, I think we played well, maybe next game will be much better,” Chukwueze told La Liga Television.

He said he felt so happy with victory over Mallorca and now looking forward to finishing the season with at least a Europa ticket.

“I feel so happy, more will come. We need to look forward because we want to reach the Europa League.

“That is our dream and target, if we keep on playing like this we will reach the Europa,” enthused the pacy winger.

Up next for Chukwueze and his teammates is a trip to the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, where they will face Ramon Azeez’s Granada on Friday, June 19.

“We will continue working hard with the training and Thursday we will travel for the Friday game ( against Granada). We are ready to fight for every position in the league.

“We defended well and we took our chances, that’s the most important thing, we did very well.”

Of his 28 appearances in the Spanish top-flight so far this season, Chukwueze has gone the distance in nine matches, including Tuesday’s win vs Mallorca.